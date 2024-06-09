Pale Fire Capital SE Sells 337,698 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Pale Fire Capital SE lowered its position in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 337,698 shares during the quarter. Teekay Tankers makes up about 1.4% of Pale Fire Capital SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pale Fire Capital SE owned approximately 0.53% of Teekay Tankers worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 666.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNK traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,949. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.16. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $221.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

TNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

