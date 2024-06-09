Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after purchasing an additional 749,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,638,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

PANW traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.90. 2,607,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $201.17 and a one year high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.49.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,897 shares of company stock worth $90,909,807. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

