Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 2.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 8,944,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

