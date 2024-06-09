Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 2.9% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in CSX by 450.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.82.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.75. 8,944,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
