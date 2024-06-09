Partners Group Holding AG Has $17.16 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Partners Group Holding AG lowered its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 2.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $17,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 872,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,221,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 1,581,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,064. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.52.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.36% and a return on equity of 98.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 140.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

