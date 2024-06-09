Partners Group Holding AG Has $50.69 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Partners Group Holding AG cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,265 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 6.1% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $50,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,636,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. 4,983,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $86.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.95. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,814,013 shares of company stock valued at $71,428,603 and have sold 48,800,000 shares valued at $1,813,406,000. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

