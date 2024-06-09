Partners Group Holding AG Invests $539,000 in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,114,000. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $24,688,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $21,014,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 499,378 shares during the period. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $12,317,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MIRM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The firm had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.