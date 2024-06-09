Partners Group Holding AG Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Partners Group Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 407,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. Partners Group Holding AG owned 0.10% of Blue Owl Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $14,919,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $795,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $8,978,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,170,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 48.25%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

