Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Purchased by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,133,000 after purchasing an additional 88,337 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Price Performance

PAYC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $145.33. 792,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,872. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $350,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,090,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,521,638.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 13,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,724 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

