PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,578,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,353,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.64. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $164.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

