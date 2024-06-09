Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,910 Shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Northern Technologies International worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 30.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Northern Technologies International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTIC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 24,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,693. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

NTIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

