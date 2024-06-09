Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 1,768,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,977. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

