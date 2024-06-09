Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys 18,799 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the quarter. FutureFuel accounts for about 3.0% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of FutureFuel worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 80.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at $74,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FF. StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

FF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.33. 351,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,418. FutureFuel Corp. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.

FutureFuel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. FutureFuel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

