Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $325,327,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,257,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,059,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,264,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,127 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $88,547,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,274,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $235,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $4.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,480,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

