Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 72.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. National Presto Industries accounts for 1.7% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of National Presto Industries worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 46.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 12.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 53.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 146,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Presto Industries by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Presto Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NPK stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 33,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.55. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.41.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.65 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

