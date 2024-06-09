Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,193,159,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,955,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $990,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,736 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,881,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after acquiring an additional 318,245 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $161.92. 3,341,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,748. The company has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.