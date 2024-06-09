Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,392,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 20.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,294,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,302 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,692. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $173.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

