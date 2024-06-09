Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 326 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $159.70 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.33.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

