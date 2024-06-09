Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,459 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $762,077,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $125,319,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after acquiring an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after acquiring an additional 211,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXPI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,584. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $282.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.42.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

