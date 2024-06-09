Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $91,192.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,270.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,948 shares of company stock worth $520,814. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 1,929,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,003. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day moving average is $64.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.