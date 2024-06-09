Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. 1,098,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,573. Ferguson plc has a twelve month low of $144.08 and a twelve month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.17.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.