Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3,657.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 128,807 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,890,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock remained flat at $56.26 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 56,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.37. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $56.62.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

