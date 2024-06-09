Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 226.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 119,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 263,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 84,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 2.4 %

DHI stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,866,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,164. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.68.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,812 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

