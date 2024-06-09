Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Announces $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Monday, July 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Philip Morris International has raised its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 75.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.6%.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

PM opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PM. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

