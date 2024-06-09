Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,768,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,291,000 after acquiring an additional 138,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,881,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $586,463,000 after purchasing an additional 283,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,435,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $492,974,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock worth $7,567,178. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.07. 1,687,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,309. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.