Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.
