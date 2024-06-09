Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Recommended Stories

