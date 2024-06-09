Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stake Increased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 3.0% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 20.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 131.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 100,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinterest by 17.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 65,945 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,467,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,707,433. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

