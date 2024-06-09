PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,232 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 36.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PJT traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.84. 120,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,259. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $109.33.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PJT. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

