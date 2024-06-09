Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Planet Fitness worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $2,443,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,234,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,656. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

