Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Decreased by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,005 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.07. 2,234,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,656. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

