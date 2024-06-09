Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 199,898 Shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,898 shares during the quarter. Metals Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.62% of Metals Acquisition worth $27,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,676,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Metals Acquisition by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 687,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,970,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Metals Acquisition from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metals Acquisition from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MTAL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,389. Metals Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

About Metals Acquisition

(Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.