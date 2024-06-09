Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $132.67 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,074,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,984 shares during the quarter. Cameco accounts for about 5.4% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $132,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $99,511,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,245,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,422,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,558,000 after buying an additional 869,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

