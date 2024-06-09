Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Has $60.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $60,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.0 %

BABA traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 12,190,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,180,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

