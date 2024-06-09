Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 70,315 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,315 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Roivant Sciences worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 45.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 35.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 207.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,694,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.24.
Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.
