Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 546,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.6% of Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,510 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.33. 9,661,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,362,757. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.46. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $36.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.75 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on JD.com from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.47.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

