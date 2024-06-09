Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Takes $4 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $517,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after buying an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after buying an additional 3,026,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,209,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,921,000 after buying an additional 1,893,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,431,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,713,000 after buying an additional 1,307,482 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,586,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,717,441. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $61.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.