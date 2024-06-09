PotCoin Market Cap Hits $266,122.06 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $0.09 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00115856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008363 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000124 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

