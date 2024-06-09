Premia Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Premia has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $9,285.49 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Premia has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Premia alerts:

Premia Token Profile

Premia’s genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is blog.premia.blue. The Reddit community for Premia is https://reddit.com/r/premiafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

