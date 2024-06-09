Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pro-Dex
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.