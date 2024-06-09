Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Pro-Dex Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Pro-Dex worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

