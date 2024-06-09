Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.41. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 82,012 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Profire Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.35 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Profire Energy had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Profire Energy by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 57,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,479 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 15.9% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,596,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 355,998 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

