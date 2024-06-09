Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $191.42 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. Prom has a total market cap of $191.42 million and $2.63 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $10.49 or 0.00015055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010748 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69,693.55 or 1.00037293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00096338 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.30537376 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,838,619.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.