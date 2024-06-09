Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,034 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $42,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,842,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,533 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $59.29. 636,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

