PSquared Asset Management AG Takes $64.52 Million Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,677,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,520,000. Hollysys Automation Technologies accounts for about 12.8% of PSquared Asset Management AG’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PSquared Asset Management AG owned 4.32% of Hollysys Automation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,055,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,948,000 after buying an additional 138,259 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 310,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,622,000 after buying an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating on the stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.29. 217,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,819. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.47.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $173.47 million for the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

