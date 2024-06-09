Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $18.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.72 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.65.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $305.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.13 and a 200-day moving average of $288.17. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen has a 52 week low of $215.32 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 86,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.0% in the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

