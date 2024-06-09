Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.33 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $371.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $314.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a one year low of $184.70 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 704,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,929,000 after purchasing an additional 39,949 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.6% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 684.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,872,000 after buying an additional 136,387 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total transaction of $3,796,067.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

