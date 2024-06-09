Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for RH (NYSE:RH) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research report issued on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $738.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of RH from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $293.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $268.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $268.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.33. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $406.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in RH by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 87,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 57,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,780 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.