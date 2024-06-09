Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,480,000 after buying an additional 2,827,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after purchasing an additional 605,197 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,001,000 after acquiring an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock worth $458,106 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

