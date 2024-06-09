Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Flowers Foods, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flowers Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Flowers Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ FY2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLO. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flowers Foods news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

