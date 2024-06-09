QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Head-To-Head Survey

QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) and InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QT Imaging and InMode’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75% InMode 38.84% 26.15% 23.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QT Imaging and InMode, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A InMode 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

InMode has a consensus target price of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 79.73%. Given InMode’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than QT Imaging.

This table compares QT Imaging and InMode’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A InMode $492.05 million 3.11 $197.92 million $2.11 8.65

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than QT Imaging.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of InMode shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

QT Imaging has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMode has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InMode beats QT Imaging on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

