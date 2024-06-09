Qtum (QTUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.55 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $3.12 or 0.00004496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $328.64 million and $1.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,692.35 or 0.05312941 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00046671 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00009456 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002498 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,184,970 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

