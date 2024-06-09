Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 31,647 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 251.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,647 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of StoneX Group worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,845,000 after buying an additional 489,359 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 111,948 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in StoneX Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,689,000 after purchasing an additional 89,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 86,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in StoneX Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 65,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,027.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $535,208.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,647.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $45,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,288,027.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,766 shares of company stock worth $3,016,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.53. 122,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,145. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.89 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $818.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 17.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

